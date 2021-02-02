Census Night This Coming Sunday

Census Night for the 2021 Population and Housing Census on St Helena is this coming Sunday, 7 February 2021.

Delivery of the Census Questionnaires by appointed Enumerators started on Saturday, 30 January. Please help Enumerators by ensuring your household is accessible and any pets (i.e. dogs) are kept under control when forms are delivered.

Forms will be collected by Enumerators during next week from Monday, 8 February.

Deadline for all forms to be returned to the Statistics Office is Monday, 15 February.

If you have not received a form by Saturday, 6 February, please contact the Statistics Office on telephone 22138 and they will arrange to have one delivered.

The participation of everyone on St Helena in this important exercise is greatly appreciated. Enumerators have been trained to assist with the completion of forms for anyone who might have difficulties.

