Annual Price Inflation Rate at 0.7%

For the second quarter of 2021 the Retail Price Index has been measured at 107.5 (Chart 1). This is an increase of 1.2% from three months ago, when the Index stood at 106.3. It is also an increase of 0.7% from a year ago, when the RPI was 106.8. This means that the annual inflation rate is 0.7%, comparing prices in the second quarter of 2021 to the same time period in 2020.

Chart 1. St Helena Retail Price Index Q2 2014 to Q2 2021 (Q1 2018=100)

Notable increases in prices over the year include items in the alcohol and tobacco category and the Miscellaneous Goods and Services category. Notable decreases in annual prices included the price of fuel; petrol fell from £1.35 to £1.28 per litre, and diesel from £1.37 to £1.35 a litre.

The Index uses 203 representative items to measure price changes in nine different categories of household spending. Since a year ago, 57 items increased in price, 45 items decreased in price, and the price of 101 items remained unchanged. However, in the shorter term, looking at price changes in the last three months, 46 items in the RPI increased in price and only 15 items fell in price; this is reflected in the upward movement in the index in Q2 2021 compared to Q1.

The full Statistical Bulletin can be found on the St Helena Government website here: https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/st-helena/statistics/statistics-reports-and-publications/ detailed data can be accessed in Excel format from the ‘Inflation’ file at: https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/st-helena/statistics/

#StHelena #Statistics #Prices #Inflation #Economy #StatsNews

https://www.facebook.com/StHelenaGovt/

SHG

29 July 2021