Additional Titan Airways Charter Flights – August, September, December 2021

Due to unprecedented demand, St Helena Government (SHG) has confirmed three additional flight schedules in August, September and December 2021.

The additional flights will operate on 21-22 August, 24-25 September and 11-13 December. Full details are available in the below timetable. Some schedules also include double flights to Ascension Island:

The next Titan Airways Charter flight from the UK is still scheduled to arrive at St Helena on Monday, 9 August, with flights to Ascension on Tuesday,10,and Wednesday, 11, returning to London on Thursday, 12 August.

Bookings

As announced on 1 July 2021 the passenger booking process for flights from September onwards will be on a ‘first come, first served’ basis, allowing passengers to receive their seat confirmations much earlier.

Booking for flights from September 2021 onwards can be made immediately.

Bookings should be made with the SHG Civil Aviation team via email: christina.plato@sainthelena.gov.sh or telephone: (+290) 22477.

For those based on Ascension Island, or wishing to travel to or from Ascension Island, please contact the Shipping and Travel Office via email: flight.bookings@ascension.gov.ac.

The cost of a return ticket from Stansted to St Helena is £1900 or £950 one way.

Provided that confirmation of a 10% deposit has been paid within two weeks of bookings being processed, seats will be confirmed. The full balance would be due six weeks before the flight departs. Failure to pay the balance on time would result in the booking being cancelled. Should travellers wish to cancel their booking, notifications must be received at least six weeks prior to the flight departure; failure to do so will result in the deposit being forfeited. Should passengers wish to change their flight booking and provided this is advised six weeks before the original flight departure then the deposit will be transferred to the new flight requested.

Payments can be made to the Bank of St Helena via the following account details:

Account Name: SHG Receivables

Account Number: 61000003

Please include your name and the flight sector (e.g. STN-HLE or HLE-STN) in the reference field and forward a copy of your receipt to the Civil Aviation team via the above contact details so this can be attached to your booking.

Please note that SHG reserves the right to change dates of travel without notice even after payment has been received.

Customers wishing to book commercial or government airfreight for carriage on these flights are advised to use an appropriate freight forwarding agent to make the necessary arrangements.

#StHelena #FlightsUpdate #TitanAirways #CharterFlights

https://www.facebook.com/StHelenaGovt/

SHG

16 July 2021