2021 Population And Housing Census

The 2021 Population & Housing Census took place on Sunday, 7 February 2021. The Statistics Office would like to thank everyone who has completed their Census forms. They would also like to thank all the Enumerators for their work distributing the forms around the Island.

The deadline for all Census forms to be returned to the Statistics Office is Monday, 15 February 2021. Enumerators will be collecting completed forms during this week and until Sunday, 14 February 2021. Persons can also drop off their completed forms to the Statistics Office, at the Castle, Jamestown.

If you have not yet received a Census form, please contact the Statistics Office on tel: 22138 and they will arrange to have one delivered to you.

SHG

9 February 2021