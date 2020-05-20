Waste Management Services – Public Holiday Operations

Waste Management Services (WMS) will continue their operations for Public Holidays on St Helena’s Day (21 May), Whit Monday (1 June) and HM Queen’s Official Birthday (8 June).

Domestic & Commercial Waste Collection

All domestic and commercial waste collection services will remain unchanged. Customers are asked to ensure their bins are ready for emptying by 6am on their collection day. Late placement of bins may result in bins not being emptied.

All waste should be bagged and not placed loose into bins. Where possible, please sanitise your wheelie bins regularly to prevent infestation of maggots. WMS are not responsible for sanitising commercial or individual domestic wheelie bins.

Horse Point Landfill Site (HPLS)

HPLS will be open to the public from 8.30am to 4pm, Mondays to Fridays, until further notice. HPLS will be closed at all other times, including weekends and St Helena’s Day (21 May). The public is asked not to deposit bulky/other waste outside of HPLS when the site is closed.

Public Areas

All public areas and toilet cleaning services will remain unchanged. Please dispose of your litter in the bins provided for the protection of the environment, recycling as much aluminium drink cans, glass bottles and plastic as possible.

SHG

20 May 2020