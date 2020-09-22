Site Visit and Walkthrough of Side Path Road, Field Road and Napoleon Street

As a result of recent consultations with the public and the Chamber of Commerce regarding the R2 Project, the Programme Management Unit (PMU) will be holding site visits and walkthroughs of Side Path and Field Roads, and Napoleon Street.

Interested contractors are invited to attend a site visit of Side Path Road and Field Road on Tuesday, 29 September 2020, and should meet at the bottom of Field Road by 10am.

Members of the public are invited to attend a site visit of Napoleon Street on Thursday, 1 October 2020, and should meet on the Brow by 10am.

SHG

22 September 2020