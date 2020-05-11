Rupert’s Wharf Temporary Opening

Port Control would like to advise the public that Rupert’s Wharf will be temporarily open to members of the public between Wednesday, 13 May, and Thursday, 21 May 2020 (inclusive).

A temporary protective road surface is in place, however, no vehicular access will be permitted to the Jetty area.

The Wharf will be closed to the public on arrival of the MV Helena.

Following the departure of the MV Helena, access restrictions will be reinstated to allow completion of CAN France rockfall protection works.

SHG

11 May 2020