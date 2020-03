A single vehicle road traffic accident occurred this morning on the road just outside of the Community Care Centre, Ladder Hill.

As a result of this accident a male person has been taken to Hospital.

Investigations are currently being conducted.

Until further notice, the road from Three Tanks, lower Half Tree Hollow to Rosie’s Taste 4 Life at Ladder Hill is closed. Alternative access is via the Pavement.

Further information will be released later.

SHG

7 March 2020