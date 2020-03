A single vehicle road traffic accident occurred this morning on the road just outside of the Community Care Centre, Ladder Hill. As a result of this accident a male person has sadly passed away.

Police and other agencies are supporting the family of the deceased and the public is asked to respect the family’s privacy at this time.

The road from Three Tanks, lower Half Tree Hollow to Rosie’s Taste 4 Life at Ladder Hill has now been reopened.

SHG

7 March 2020