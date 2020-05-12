Public Consultation Reminder – Road Traffic Ordinance

The Environment & Natural Resources Committee is currently holding a number of Public Consultation activities to gather people’s views on proposed changes to the Road Traffic Ordinance aimed to improve safety for drivers, passengers and pedestrians.

The topics of discussion for the consultation period are:

Drink Drive Limits – the proposal to reduce the current limit in a driver’s breath from 50 to 35 micrograms per 100 millilitres of breath.

Wearing of Seatbelts – the implementation of the use of seat belts with a transitional period.

Fixed Penalty tickets for driving offences – what driving related offences (for example, speeding or using a handheld mobile phone) will be included in the Fixed Penalty Notices (N.B. Fixed Penalty Notices have been consulted on and legislation passed).

Licensing of Taxi and Public Service Vehicle Operators – a proposed criteria for those individuals currently operating and for those contemplating operating Taxis or Public Service Vehicles which they would be required to meet in order to prove that they should be licensed to operate.

The public is reminded of the following upcoming Public Consultation activities:

Date Time Venue Event Tuesday, 12May 4.00pm – 5.00pm SAMS Radio 1 Radio Phone-In Wednesday, 13 May 2.30pm – 3.30pm Jamestown Community Centre Surgery with Taxi and Public Service Operators Thursday, 14May 5.00pm – 6.00pm Saint FM Community Radio Radio Phone-In

Anyone wishing to make any comment on the proposed changes to the Road Traffic Ordinance may do so in writing to the Secretary, Environment & Natural Resources Committee, Essex House, Jamestown, or via email: enrd.committee@sainthelena.gov.sh by no later than 4pm on Wednesday, 20 May 2020.

SHG

12 May 2020



