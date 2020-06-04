HM Customs Office Closure

HM Customs would like to advise that their office at the Jamestown Wharf will be closed to the public on Friday, 5, and Tuesday, 9June 2020.

This closure is necessary to allow Can France to carry out rockfall protection measures on the wall along Sisters Walk.

The Office will open for the issuing of cargo on Saturday, 6June 2020, from 9am – 12.30pm.

HM Customs would like to apologise for any inconvenience this may cause and thank the public in advance for their co-operation.

SHG

4 June 2020