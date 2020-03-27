Cancellation of May/June 2020 Examinations

The Education and Employment Directorate would like to advise that formal notification has been received from all UK Examination Boards that due to the current COVID-19 pandemic all examinations for May/June 2020 have been cancelled.

Guidance on how students will be assessed has yet to be received from the relevant Examination Boards. Once this is received then all students will be made aware of the procedures. In the interim period, all studies at Prince Andrew School will continue as normal.

SHG

27 March 2020