Selection Process for Chairs to Boards and Committees appointed by the Governor

10 February 2020
To ensure there is an opportunity for those interested on St Helena to play a prominent role as Chair of Boards and Committees, the Governor’s Office is changing the appointment process for selecting Chairs to the following Boards and Committees:
- Immigration Control Board
- Financial Services Regulatory Authority
- Enterprise St Helena Board
- Prison Visiting Committee
- Land Development Control Authority
- Charities Commission
- Audit and Risk Committee
- Safeguarding Children’s Board
- Eliza Mary Lloyd Trust
- Public Accounts Committee
When a vacancy or renewal for the position of Chair becomes available, the Governor’s Office will invite all persons interested to respond to the Governor’s Office to express their interest in the role.
Those interested in a particular role when advertised will be requested to complete and return an Expression of Interest form, with a statement on what they can bring to the role and a description of past roles and interests.
Following a shortlisting process based on the requirements for the role, successful shortlisted candidates will be invited for a discussion with the Governor. Successful candidates may be required to have a vetting certificate.
Governor’s Office, St Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha
