Selection Process for Chairs to Boards and Committees appointed by the Governor

To ensure there is an opportunity for those interested on St Helena to play a prominent role as Chair of Boards and Committees, the Governor’s Office is changing the appointment process for selecting Chairs to the following Boards and Committees:

Immigration Control Board

Financial Services Regulatory Authority

Enterprise St Helena Board

Prison Visiting Committee

Land Development Control Authority

Charities Commission

Audit and Risk Committee

Safeguarding Children’s Board

Eliza Mary Lloyd Trust

Public Accounts Committee

When a vacancy or renewal for the position of Chair becomes available, the Governor’s Office will invite all persons interested to respond to the Governor’s Office to express their interest in the role.

Those interested in a particular role when advertised will be requested to complete and return an Expression of Interest form, with a statement on what they can bring to the role and a description of past roles and interests.

Following a shortlisting process based on the requirements for the role, successful shortlisted candidates will be invited for a discussion with the Governor. Successful candidates may be required to have a vetting certificate.

Governor’s Office, St Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha

10 February 2020