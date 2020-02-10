HE Governor Hosts Reception For Commonwealth Essay Competition Awardees

Pupils of Harford Primary School (HPS) who participated and/or won awards in the Commonwealth Essay Competition 2019 were invited to a reception at Plantation House on Wednesday, 22 January 2020, hosted by HE Governor Dr Philip Rushbrook.

Attending the event were a number of invited guests, including staff and pupils of Harford Primary School and their families.

In the Governor’s opening remarks HE expressed his pleasure at being able to host such an event and commented on how proud everyone should be of the children present.

HPS Head Teacher, Carlean Crowie, then spoke of her delight at the pupils of HPS receiving so many awards in such a prestigious competition and thanked her teaching staff – Julia Drozdowskij and Gonny Pitlo – for preparing the children so well.

Julia then provided some background to the writing of the poems and essay; commending the pupils for working hard to make their poems ‘award winning’. Following this, the pupils were invited to recite their poems and one essay to the audience.

The Governor presented the following pupils with their awards:

Award Pupils Year Group Gold Leonna Coleman Year 6 Silver Ava Thomas Year 5 Silver Gabrielle Fowler Year 5 Bronze Raya Francis Year 4 Bronze Bobbi Clingham Year 6 Bronze Jordi Henry Year 6 Bronze Keziana Henry Year 6 Bronze Charlotte Leask Year 6 Bronze Harry Lockley Year 5 Bronze Erik Robbertse Year 5 Bronze Simeon Thomas Year 5

The Governor also presented participant certificates to: Ana Lucia Roberts, Saskia Stevens, Lukas Robberstse, Kyla Hopkins, London Franconi, Kaylin Knipe, Tyson Crowie and George Brown.

The event concluded with closing remarks by the Governor and HPS Head Teacher, Carlean Crowie. Carlean encouraged pupils not to stop, but to continue participating in the Competition, especially as the majority of them have now moved to Prince Andrew School.









10 February 2020