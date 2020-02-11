Expression Of Interest – Chair Of Land Development Control Authority

The position of Chair of the Land Development Control Authority will become available from 10 March 2020.

The Governor’s Office invites all persons interested in this position to complete the relevant form for return to Mr Greg Gibson in the Governor’s Office by Friday, 21 February 2020.

The duties of the Land Development Control Authority are set out in the Land Planning and Development Control Ordinance, 2013. In summary, these include the following:

Determining applications for Development Permission in accordance with the Ordinance relevant Development Plan, policy directions and any policies or guidance

Reviewing the policies contained in any Development Plan, and making recommendations to the Governor in Council as to possible amendments

Formulating, publishing, monitoring and reviewing and revising planning policies and planning guidance, to help ensure consistency of practice and transparency of process.

The remuneration for this position is £1,200 per annum, paid quarterly in arrears. In addition, a mileage allowance of 60p per mile will also be paid for attending meetings or carrying out any work on behalf of the Land Development Control Authority.

If interested, the relevant form – ‘Expression of Interest – Chair Land Development Control Authority’ – to register an interest may be obtained from Information & Research Support Officer, Miss Linda Benjamin, at the Castle on tel: 22470, via email: linda.benjamin@sainthelena.gov.sh or on the SHG website at: https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/public-services/ldca/.

Shortlisted persons will then be invited to a discussion with the Governor and the successful applicant will be appointed subject to a satisfactory vetting certificate.

Governor’s Office, St Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha

11 February 2020