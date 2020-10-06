World Teachers Day 2020

World Teachers Day, also known as Teacher Appreciation Day, is celebrated annually on 5 October. This year’s theme was ‘Teachers: Leading in Crisis, Reimagining the Future’.

On St Helena, the four Island schools celebrated World Teachers Day with special assemblies where students performed acts, read messages of thanks, sang songs and danced to show their appreciation to their teachers.

In honour of the day all teachers also received a voucher entitling them to an additional day of annual leave for the remainder of the school year.

A cake representing each of the School’s colours was presented at each school along with a ‘Thank-you’ card.

Director of Education, Wendy Benjamin, commented:

“Whilst we appreciate our staff all year round, Teacher Appreciation Day gives us the opportunity to extend an extra special message of thanks and show our appreciation to all of our teaching staff. It is fitting that all of these special people receive due recognition for their hard work, dedication and valued contribution to improving education for all young people on St Helena.”

















SHG

6 October 2020