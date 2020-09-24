Today, Thursday 24 September, is World Maritime Day 2020 – a day used to highlight the importance of shipping safety, maritime security and the marine environment, and to emphasise a particular aspect of International Maritime Organisation (IMO) work. This year’s theme is ‘Sustainable Shipping for a Sustainable Planet’.

On St Helena, to recognise World Maritime Day, St Helena Government (SHG) is pleased to announce the recent procurement of two containers of oil spill response equipment, funded through the Marine Environment Protection and Pollution Response (MEPPR) Project, part of the Environmental Sustainability and Climate Change Conflict, Stability and Security Fund (CSSF) Programme, funded by the UK Government and implemented through the Maritime & Coastguard Agency (MCA).

The equipment, which arrived on the last call of the MV Helena, was produced in Illinois, United States, and has been in transit to the Island since June. The MCA identified the equipment required and supported in the procurement process. The equipment includes containment booms, skimmers, sorbent equipment, containment tanks and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).

SHG’s Maritime Compliance & Policy Officer, Mia Henry, said:

“There are international obligations that SHG have signed up to which require pollution compliance. Compliance extends to having the capacity to respond to a significant oil spill in the sea, whether this comes from a vessel (such as a tanker), shore-side or through damage to, for example, a tanktainer of fuel. In addition, there is an expected IMO audit next year, which will cover pollution response. It is therefore encouraging that we now have this equipment on-Island.”

The MCA hopes to fund training on the use of the equipment through the MEPPR Project. However, with current travel options to St Helena being limited due to the COVID-19 pandemic, SHG is exploring alternative options for on-line training in use of the equipment. The relevant stakeholders, including those involved with marine protection against pollution and hazardous operations such as transfer of fuel, will be involved in the training.

#StHelena #WorldMaritimeDay #AltogetherGreener

SHG

24 September 2020