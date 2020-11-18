White Ribbon Campaign To Launch On St Helena

An awareness raising campaign – ‘Stand up and Speak out’ against Domestic Abuse is being organised by the UN Development Programme Safe Haven Project and the Children & Adults Social Care Directorate starting on Friday, 20 November, and ending with a final event on Wednesday, 25 November 2020.

Around the world, White Ribbon awareness focusses on men taking a stand against domestic violence. The St Helena White Ribbon Campaign Committee has chosen to change the focus from targeting males and decided that the aim and vision is to use the voices of both males and females of St Helena to encourage all on the Island to ‘Stand up and Speak out’ against all kinds of abuse, irrespective of gender and age. This is also an opportunity to raise awareness of violence by working together to prevent violence and to make sure our communities and homes are safe for everyone.

Campaign activities are as follows:

Date Event Time Friday, 20 November Pre-launch of the White Ribbon Campaign 2020 via local radio SAMS: 3pm Saint FM: 4.30pm Saturday, 21 November Private sector, staff of SHG and Non-Government Organisations to wear White Ribbon Campaign T-shirts and sign pledges 9am – 12noon High Tea at Rosie’s Bar & Restaurant. The menu will consist of: Cheese and plain scones with jam and creamCucumber and tomato paste sandwichesMini savoury quicheOrange sponge cakeCheese strawsChocolate sliceFruit tea loaf Tickets cost £6 per person. For tickets, please contact Rosie on tel: 25507, Peta on tel: 23210 or mob: 63485, Nicole on tel: 22133 or mob: 51519 or via emiail: nicole@humanrightssthelan.org. The closing date for tickets is 12 noon on Thursday, 19 November 2020. Members of the public are encouraged to attend. Please dress in something white. 1.30pm – 3.30pm Display and lighting of White Ribbon wooden cut-outs at the Post Office, Market, Coleman House and Brick House in honour of survivors and victims of domestic abuse. 7pm Sunday, 22 November Footballers to wear white ribbons and sign pledges during their football games at Francis Plain. Spectators encouraged to wear white ribbons. 1pm Monday, 23 November White Ribbon Stall set up in front of the Canister, Jamestown. Raffle tickets, in aid of the Women’s Issues St Helena (WISH) Charity, and White Ribbon Campaign merchandise on-sale. During this time, White Ribbons will be distributed and pledges signed. Proceeds from the merchandise sold will be donated to the Making Ends Meet charity. Members of the public are encouraged to attend. 10.30am – 1pm Tuesday, 24 November Assembly at Prince Andrew School. Short speech about teenage dating and abuse delivered by the Equality & Human Rights Commission. White Ribbons and leaflets will be distributed and pledges signed. 9am White Ribbon Stall set up in front of the Canister, Jamestown. Raffle tickets, in aid of the Women’s Issues St Helena (WISH) Charity, and White Ribbon Campaign merchandise on-sale. During this time, White Ribbons will be distributed and pledges signed. Proceeds from the merchandise sold will be donated to the Making Ends Meet charity. Members of the public are encouraged to attend. 10.30am – 1pm Wednesday, 25 November Closing of the White Ribbon Campaign 2020 via local radio Saint FM: 8.30am SAMS: 9am Closing ceremony at Castle Gardens, including speeches and drawing of raffle in aid of the Women’s Issues St Helena (WISH) Charity. Light refreshments at Anne’s Place. Members of the public are encouraged to attend. 10.30am

#StHelena #WhiteRibbonDay #StandUpAndSpeakOut

SHG

18 November 2020