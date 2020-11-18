White Ribbon Campaign To Launch On St Helena

18 November 2020
An awareness raising campaign – ‘Stand up and Speak out’ against Domestic Abuse is being organised by the UN Development Programme Safe Haven Project and the Children & Adults Social Care Directorate starting on Friday, 20 November, and ending with a final event on Wednesday, 25 November 2020.
Around the world, White Ribbon awareness focusses on men taking a stand against domestic violence. The St Helena White Ribbon Campaign Committee has chosen to change the focus from targeting males and decided that the aim and vision is to use the voices of both males and females of St Helena to encourage all on the Island to ‘Stand up and Speak out’ against all kinds of abuse, irrespective of gender and age. This is also an opportunity to raise awareness of violence by working together to prevent violence and to make sure our communities and homes are safe for everyone.
Campaign activities are as follows:
|Date
|Event
|Time
|Friday, 20 November
|Pre-launch of the White Ribbon Campaign 2020 via local radio
|SAMS: 3pm Saint FM: 4.30pm
|Saturday, 21 November
|Private sector, staff of SHG and Non-Government Organisations to wear White Ribbon Campaign T-shirts and sign pledges
|9am – 12noon
|High Tea at Rosie’s Bar & Restaurant. The menu will consist of: Cheese and plain scones with jam and creamCucumber and tomato paste sandwichesMini savoury quicheOrange sponge cakeCheese strawsChocolate sliceFruit tea loaf Tickets cost £6 per person. For tickets, please contact Rosie on tel: 25507, Peta on tel: 23210 or mob: 63485, Nicole on tel: 22133 or mob: 51519 or via emiail: nicole@humanrightssthelan.org. The closing date for tickets is 12 noon on Thursday, 19 November 2020. Members of the public are encouraged to attend. Please dress in something white.
|1.30pm – 3.30pm
|Display and lighting of White Ribbon wooden cut-outs at the Post Office, Market, Coleman House and Brick House in honour of survivors and victims of domestic abuse.
|7pm
|Sunday, 22 November
|Footballers to wear white ribbons and sign pledges during their football games at Francis Plain. Spectators encouraged to wear white ribbons.
|1pm
|Monday, 23 November
|White Ribbon Stall set up in front of the Canister, Jamestown. Raffle tickets, in aid of the Women’s Issues St Helena (WISH) Charity, and White Ribbon Campaign merchandise on-sale. During this time, White Ribbons will be distributed and pledges signed. Proceeds from the merchandise sold will be donated to the Making Ends Meet charity. Members of the public are encouraged to attend.
|10.30am – 1pm
|Tuesday, 24 November
|Assembly at Prince Andrew School. Short speech about teenage dating and abuse delivered by the Equality & Human Rights Commission. White Ribbons and leaflets will be distributed and pledges signed.
|9am
|White Ribbon Stall set up in front of the Canister, Jamestown. Raffle tickets, in aid of the Women’s Issues St Helena (WISH) Charity, and White Ribbon Campaign merchandise on-sale. During this time, White Ribbons will be distributed and pledges signed. Proceeds from the merchandise sold will be donated to the Making Ends Meet charity. Members of the public are encouraged to attend.
|10.30am – 1pm
|Wednesday, 25 November
|Closing of the White Ribbon Campaign 2020 via local radio
|Saint FM: 8.30am SAMS: 9am
|Closing ceremony at Castle Gardens, including speeches and drawing of raffle in aid of the Women’s Issues St Helena (WISH) Charity. Light refreshments at Anne’s Place. Members of the public are encouraged to attend.
|10.30am
#StHelena #WhiteRibbonDay #StandUpAndSpeakOut
SHG
18 November 2020