The Health Promotion team of the Health Directorate will be hosting ‘Walk All Over Cancer’ – a casual walk from the General Hospital to the Mule Yard – on Thursday, 22 October 2020.

Walk All Over Cancer isa one mile walk being held as part of Cancer Awareness Month. The walk will commence from 12.15pm at the General Hospital and, if you’re interested in taking part, please dress in a colour to support a specific type of Cancer, or wear fancy dress.

The Health Promotion team commented:

“We’re hoping to see as many people as possible at the walk to raise awareness of Cancer and to motivate yourself, a family member, friend or work colleague to start incorporating walking into their daily routine. This could be through walking with a colleague at lunch time, a family walk in the evening or getting off the bus one stop earlier on the way home. We are encouraging people to put one foot forward to better health and what better way to start than with Walk All Over Cancer.”

Regular physical activity can reduce your risk of developing chronic diseases such as heart disease, stroke, type 2 diabetes and Cancer. In addition, regular physical activity has been shown to help manage these conditions. Walking is a free and effective way to incorporate physical activity into your daily routine to support a healthy lifestyle and luckily on St Helena we have lots of beautiful walks that we can access daily!