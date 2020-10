The public is reminded that ‘Walk All Over Cancer’ – a casual walk from the General Hospital to the Mule Yard – will be taking place this coming Thursday, 22 October 2020.

The walk, being held as part of Cancer Awareness Month, will commence from 12.15pm at the General Hospital. If you’re interested in taking part, please dress in a colour to support a specific type of Cancer, or wear fancy dress.

SHG

20 October 2020