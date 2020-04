HM Customs & Excise will be opened tomorrow, Thursday 16 April 2020, for the release of the MV Helena (Voyage 26) Ascension cargo and merchant cargo only.

On Friday, 17 April 2020, HM Customs will be opened to all importers, including Richard James International Ltd, MS Atlantic Logistics Ltd and Zedcore.

HM Customs would like to thank you for your cooperation and continued support.

SHG

15 April 2020