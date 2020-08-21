St Helena Government

Update on Charter Flight Details – September 2020

21 August 2020

Further to the press release issued on 7 August, St Helena Government (SHG) is pleased to announce the confirmed aircraft and route for the September charter flight.

The aircraft selected is the Titan Airways Boeing 757-200, the same aircraft which operated the charter flight in July.

The flight will depart from London Stansted and fly direct to St Helena with a technical stop in Accra. The aircraft will then overnight on St Helena before operating a shuttle service to/from Ascension Island. On completion of the shuttle service and a second overnight stop on St Helena the aircraft will fly directly back to Stansted including a further technical stop at Accra.

The provisional flight schedule is as follows:

DateFlight No  Departure TimeDeparture AirportArrival AirportArrival Time
14/09/20ZT72410015  UTC 0115  LocalLondon Stansted EGSS / STNAccra DGAA / ACC0715  UTC 0715  Local
14/09/20ZT72410800  UTC 0800  LocalAccra DGAA / ACCSt Helena FHSH / HLE1210  UTC 1210  Local
15/09/20ZT72420750  UTC 0750  LocalSt Helena FHSH / HLEAscension Island FHAW / ASI1000  UTC 1000  Local
15/09/20ZT72421125  UTC 1125  LocalAscension Island FHAW / ASISt Helena FHSH / HLE1335  UTC 1335  Local
16/09/20ZT72430800  UTC 0800  LocalSt Helena FHSH / HLEAccra DGAA / ACC1200  UTC 1200  Local
16/09/20ZT72431245  UTC 1245  LocalAccra DGAA / ACCLondon Stansted EGSS / STN1955  UTC 2055  Local

Seat assignment on a priority basis will take place during the week commencing 24 August. The Tourist Office will inform passengers directly if they have been prioritised and offered a seat. Information packs will be distributed to passengers shortly after they receive confirmation they will travel.

Due to the aircraft and route selected some extra capacity to travel on the St Helena to UK sector is available. Additional travel requests for this sector only will be accepted up until 4pm on Monday, 31 August. No further travel requests will be accepted for travel to St Helena from the UK.

Travel requests for the flights in October, November and January can be submitted now.

Travel requests should be made to the St Helena Tourist Office via: christina.plato@tourism.co.sh or by calling + (290) 22158. For those based on Ascension Island or wishing to travel to or from Ascension Island, please contact the Shipping and Travel Office via flight.bookings@ascension.gov.ac or by calling + (247) 66244.

21 August 2020

