Update on Charter Flight Details – September 2020

Further to the press release issued on 7 August, St Helena Government (SHG) is pleased to announce the confirmed aircraft and route for the September charter flight.

The aircraft selected is the Titan Airways Boeing 757-200, the same aircraft which operated the charter flight in July.

The flight will depart from London Stansted and fly direct to St Helena with a technical stop in Accra. The aircraft will then overnight on St Helena before operating a shuttle service to/from Ascension Island. On completion of the shuttle service and a second overnight stop on St Helena the aircraft will fly directly back to Stansted including a further technical stop at Accra.

The provisional flight schedule is as follows:

Date Flight No Departure Time Departure Airport Arrival Airport Arrival Time 14/09/20 ZT7241 0015 UTC 0115 Local London Stansted EGSS / STN Accra DGAA / ACC 0715 UTC 0715 Local 14/09/20 ZT7241 0800 UTC 0800 Local Accra DGAA / ACC St Helena FHSH / HLE 1210 UTC 1210 Local 15/09/20 ZT7242 0750 UTC 0750 Local St Helena FHSH / HLE Ascension Island FHAW / ASI 1000 UTC 1000 Local 15/09/20 ZT7242 1125 UTC 1125 Local Ascension Island FHAW / ASI St Helena FHSH / HLE 1335 UTC 1335 Local 16/09/20 ZT7243 0800 UTC 0800 Local St Helena FHSH / HLE Accra DGAA / ACC 1200 UTC 1200 Local 16/09/20 ZT7243 1245 UTC 1245 Local Accra DGAA / ACC London Stansted EGSS / STN 1955 UTC 2055 Local

Seat assignment on a priority basis will take place during the week commencing 24 August. The Tourist Office will inform passengers directly if they have been prioritised and offered a seat. Information packs will be distributed to passengers shortly after they receive confirmation they will travel.

Due to the aircraft and route selected some extra capacity to travel on the St Helena to UK sector is available. Additional travel requests for this sector only will be accepted up until 4pm on Monday, 31 August. No further travel requests will be accepted for travel to St Helena from the UK.

Travel requests for the flights in October, November and January can be submitted now.

Travel requests should be made to the St Helena Tourist Office via: christina.plato@tourism.co.sh or by calling + (290) 22158. For those based on Ascension Island or wishing to travel to or from Ascension Island, please contact the Shipping and Travel Office via flight.bookings@ascension.gov.ac or by calling + (247) 66244.

21 August 2020