Tree Surgery Works Adjacent To The Rickmers Building – Sunday, 11 October 2020

The Forestry Section of the Agriculture & Natural Resources Division would like to advise the public that they will be carrying out tree surgery works adjacent to the Rickmers Building, Jamestown, on Sunday, 11 October 2020, from 7am to 2pm.

During this time and to allow the use of the crane and other machinery, 15 parking spaces on the Grand Parade will be unavailable. All vehicle users are asked to vacate this area by 6.30am on Sunday, 11 October, to allow these works to take place.

The Forestry Section would like to thank the public in advance for their cooperation.

SHG

5 October 2020