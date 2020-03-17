Three possible COVID-19 cases on Ascension Island

Ascension Island Government (AIG) announced yesterday afternoon that as a precaution 15 individuals have been asked to self-isolate, three of which have reported a symptom potentially consistent with COVID-19.

The three passengers arrived on Ascension via Saturday’s flight from Johannesburg and St Helena. All three had a dry cough on arrival but did not (and continue not to) display any other symptoms of COVID-19.

All three passengers had been screened at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg and at St Helena Airport. None of them displayed signs of an elevated temperature or any other concerns.

As per AIG’s precautionary measures and due to George Town Hospital not being able to test for flu, all three passengers have been isolated. 12 other passengers who sat around these three passengers on the flight have also been asked to self-isolate.

St Helena Government is in contact with AIG and getting medical updates. As a precaution all passengers on the Saturday flight from Johannesburg to Ascension are being contacted.

Persons on Saturday’s flight and displaying possible symptoms of COVID-19 i.e. (runny nose, sore throat, cough, and fever) are being asked to self- isolate and call the General Hospital on 25707.

Persons on Saturday’s flight that are not displaying any possible symptoms will be asked to self-isolate for 14 days.

The public will be aware that HE Governor Dr Philip Rushbrook was on Saturday’s flight to Ascension Island. As a precaution Governor Rushbrook has self-isolated and is now working from home.

SHG

17 March 2020