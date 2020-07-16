The Office of the Public Guardian – Information Awareness Day

An Information Awareness Day to generate awareness about the role of the Office of the Public Guardian (OPG) was held yesterday, Wednesday 15 July 2020, at the Jamestown Community Centre.

Attendees included invited guests, representatives from various local organisations, and members of the public.

Introductions were given by Public Guardian for St Helena and Ascension Island, Gavin (Jack) Thomas, and His Excellency Governor Dr Philip Rushbrook.

Chief Secretary, Susan O’Bey, then gave a talk on safeguarding vulnerable adults through the OPG, followed by a number of presentations, including:

The Role of the Public Guardian by Gavin (Jack) Thomas

General Power of Attorney by Judicial Services Manager, Yvonne Williams

Wills by Acting Public Solicitor, Helen Scott

Mental Capacity and Assessment by Social Worker & CCC Manager, Rosalie Brown

Lasting Power of Attorney and Deputyship by Gavin (Jack) Thomas.

Attendees were invited and encouraged to ask questions throughout the presentations.

Acting Public Solicitor, Helen Scot, giving her presentation on Wills

The event concluded with a table session where speakers sat at designated tables to discuss any queries attendees had in further detail.

Gavin (Jack) Thomas commented:

“The day went really great. The audience was very engaging asking some very pertinent questions and getting to understand more about my role but also other influences that impact our lives. For example, the Public Solicitor spoke about Wills and the different types of Wills, colleagues talked about mental capacity and mental capacity assessment and of course, I spoke more about what I am doing as Public Guardian for St Helena and Ascension. It was very informative and very interesting.”

