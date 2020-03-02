St Helena Police Service Review

Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services has been commissioned by His Excellency the Governor of St Helena to inspect how the St Helena Police Service approach community policing, investigate crimes, its custody arrangements and its armed policing capacity.

Inspectors began their fieldwork this morning by meeting with both the Governor and Councillors and will be interviewing a variety of staff from the Police and other Directorates during the week that they are on St Helena.

A report on the Review findings will be published in due course.

#StHelena #AltogetherSafer

SHG

2 March 2020