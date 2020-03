The following is a Public Announcement from the Education & Employment Directorate:

The St Helena Community College will be open to students who are self-studying from tomorrow, Tuesday 24 March 2020.

In line with advice on Social Distancing, the College will only host up to four students per room.

To book a room, please contact Receptionist, Meryl Knipe, on tel: 22607 or via email: meryl.knipe@sainthelena.gov.sh

SHG

23 March 2020