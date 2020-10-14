St Helena Government

St Helena Government

Side Path Road Closure – Wednesday, 21 October 2020

Side Path Road © Google Maps

14 October 2020

The Highways Authority has given approval for Side Path Road to be closed between 9am and 3pm on Wednesday, 21 October 2020. This closure is to allow the Roads Section to carry out surface repairs.

During this closure, only emergency services will be granted access and the diversion route for traffic travelling to and from Jamestown will be via Constitution Hill. Appropriate signage will be in place.

The Roads Section would like to thank the public in advance for their continued understanding and cooperation.

SHG
14 October 2020

St Helena Government Press Office

Telephone: 22470
Email: liam.yon@sainthelena.gov.sh