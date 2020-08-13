September Charter Flight – Reminder – Register Your Interest

St Helena Government has commissioned Titan Airways to operate a charter flight between the United Kingdom and St Helena during the week beginning 14 September 2020.

Passengers considering travelling on this flight are asked to register their interest by 9am on Tuesday, 18 August 2020. This strict deadline is necessary to allow the aircraft and flight arrangements to be made. Late requests will only be considered on an exceptional basis.

Interested persons should register their name with the St Helena Tourist Office by contacting: christina.plato@tourism.co.sh or calling + (290) 22158.

Persons based on Ascension Island should register their interest through the Shipping and Travel Office by contacting: kitty.george@ascension.gov.ac or by calling + (247) 66244.

Availability of both inbound and outbound seats on the upcoming charter flights will be assigned on a priority basis as per the previous charter flights. The passenger capacity of the flights is not yet known and will be dependent on passenger demand and the chosen aircraft type. The number of passengers arriving to St Helena is limited by the capacity at Bradley’s Camp for as long as the mandatory 14-day quarantine arrangements continue.

SHG

