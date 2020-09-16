September Charter Flight Arrives At St Helena Airport

After a two-day delay due to poor weather conditions on St Helena, the charter flight, operated by Titan Airways, arrived at St Helena Airport today at 1.18pm, with 53 passengers on-board, including eight passengers who are transiting to Ascension Island.

The flight will operate a shuttle service to Ascension Island on Thursday, 17 September, returning to St Helena the same day. The flight will overnight on St Helena before returning to the UK via Accra on Friday, 18 September, departing the Island at 8am (local time/UTC).

SHG

16 September 2020