St Helena Government, CAN France and Fairhurst are pleased to announce that the Rockfall Mitigation Protection Project was completed on Friday, 10 July 2020.

As a result, Rupert’s Wharf and Jetty is now open to the public as normal. The trails on Munden’s Hill, including upper Munden’s Path and Saddle Battery Ridge, are also now open. The public is reminded that the lower trail of Munden’s Path remains closed due to significant instability on the Path.

SHG

13 July 2020