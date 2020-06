The Highways Authority has given approval for Napoleon Street, Jamestown, to be closed on Sunday, 5 July 2020, between 7.30am and 12 noon.

This closure is to allow the Forestry Section to carry out tree pruning works near the Canister building and Thorpe’s Emporium.

During this closure, only Emergency Services will be granted access. Appropriate signage will be in place.

SHG

30 June 2020