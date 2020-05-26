Road Closure – Ladder Hill And Shy Road

The Highways Authority has given approval for Ladder Hill Road and Shy Road to be closed from Monday, 1 June, to Friday, 12 June 2020, from 9am to 3pm (weekdays only) to allow final rockfall protection measures to be installed above Ladder Hill Road. This closure also includes the Public Holidays on 1 June and 8 June 2020.

As normal, only Emergency Service vehicles will be granted access. Other drivers needing to travel in and out of Jamestown during this time must travel across country via Side Path Road or Constitution Hill Road.

CAN France would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused and thank the public in advance for their continued understanding and cooperation.

SHG / CAN France / Fairhurst

26 May 2020