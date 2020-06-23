Road Closure – Cardinal Drive, Half Tree Hollow

The Highways Authority has given approval for Cardinal Drive, Half Tree Hollow, to be closed from Monday, 29 June, to Friday, 3 July 2020, between 9am and 3pm. This closure is to allow the Roads Section to upgrade an existing storm drain.

During this closure, only residents in the affected area and Emergency Services will be granted access. Appropriate signage will be in place. The diversion route for this closure will be via Lantana Drive, Wirebird Drive and Evergreen Drive.

SHG

23 June 2020