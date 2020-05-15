Restrictions On Visits To Care Settings Lifted

The following is a Public Announcement from the Children & Adults Social Care Directorate:

On Tuesday, 31 March 2020, St Helena Government (SHG) announced enhanced Social Distancing measures for the Island. One of these measures included seeking prior permission to visit care facilities.

These enhanced Social Distancing measures were extended on 17 April 2020 at all social care settings for a further four-week period. After careful consideration, the Director of Children & Adults Social Care, Tracy Poole-Nandy, has advised that restrictions are now lifted with effect from today, Friday 15 May 2020. Family and friends may visit any of our social care settings in accordance with usual service requirements and visiting arrangements. These settings are: The Community Care Centre, Cape Villa, Ebony View, Deasons Centre and designated bungalows at Piccolo Hill.

Visitors to social care settings are expected to follow SHG guidelines and adopt a sensible approach when interacting with residents. Managers will exercise their discretion particularly if there are concerns regarding overcrowding and any visitors displaying obvious signs of illness. The following are the lead contacts regarding any questions or queries regarding visits:

Community Care Centre – Rosalie Brown

Cape Villa & Deasons Centre – Gillian Brooks

Ebony View – Nicole Hercules or Deborah Baldwin

Piccolo Hill – Nicole Hercules or Kathy Yon

Day care and community services – Nicolene Adams.

The Director of Children & Adults Social Care would like to take this opportunity to thank all managers, staff, the general public, families and friends for their understanding and cooperation whilst restrictions were in place.

