St Helena Government (SHG) is pleased to confirm that the next repatriation charter flight is planned for the week commencing Monday, 27 July 2020. The flight will be operated by Titan Airways utilising their Boeing 757-200 aircraft. The flight will depart from London Stansted and include a stop at Ascension Island en-route to St Helena but not on the return journey back to Stansted.

The number of passengers arriving to St Helena will be limited by the capacity at Bradley’s Camp for the mandatory 14-day quarantine. The maximum number of passengers outbound from St Helena is limited to 140.

Further updates and a revised FAQ document will follow shortly.

All persons interested in returning to or leaving St Helena should register their name with the Tourist Office by contacting: christina.plato@tourism.co.sh or calling + (290) 22158.

SHG continues to explore options for future flights to and from the Island.

SHG

8 July 2020