Repatriation Charter Flight arriving on Thursday

St Helena Government (SHG) has been notified by Titan Airways that the Boeing 757-200 aircraft to be used for the repatriation charter flight to St Helena is cleared for operations having experienced some minor technical issues following a bird strike.

The flight will depart the UK on Wednesday, 29 July 2020, (48 hours later than originally scheduled) arriving at St Helena Airport, following an overnight stop at Ascension Island, at 1pm on Thursday, 30 July, weather permitting. The flight will overnight on St Helena before returning to the UK via Accra on Friday, 31 July, departing the Island at 8am local time.

The revised flight schedule is as follows:

Date Flight No Departure Time Departure Airport Arrival Airport Arrival Time 29JUL20 ZT6891 0735 UTC 0835 Local London Stansted EGSS / STN Gran Canaria GCLP / LPA 1200 UTC 1300 Local 29JUL20 ZT6891 1300 UTC 1400 Local Gran Canaria GCLP / LPA Ascension Island FHAW / ASI 1830 UTC 1830 Local 30JUL20 ZT6892 1050 UTC 1050 Local Ascension Island FHAW / ASI St Helena FHSH / HLE 1300 UTC 1300 Local 31JUL20 ZT6893 0800 UTC 0800 Local St Helena FHSH / HLE Accra DGAA / ACC 1135 UTC 1135 Local 31JUL20 ZT6894 1235 UTC 1235 Local Accra DGAA / ACC London Stansted EGSS / STN 1930 UTC 2030 Local

The public is reminded that St Helena Airport remains closed to visitors and non-travellers. Passengers arriving on the repatriation flight will be transported directly from the Airport to commence their 14 days of compulsory quarantine. Likewise only departing passengers will be permitted to enter the Airport precinct. Those transporting passengers to the Airport will be asked to drop them off outside the terminal.

#StHelena #RepatriationCharterFlight

SHG

27 July 2020