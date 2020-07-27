Repatriation Charter Flight arriving on Thursday

27 July 2020
St Helena Government (SHG) has been notified by Titan Airways that the Boeing 757-200 aircraft to be used for the repatriation charter flight to St Helena is cleared for operations having experienced some minor technical issues following a bird strike.
The flight will depart the UK on Wednesday, 29 July 2020, (48 hours later than originally scheduled) arriving at St Helena Airport, following an overnight stop at Ascension Island, at 1pm on Thursday, 30 July, weather permitting. The flight will overnight on St Helena before returning to the UK via Accra on Friday, 31 July, departing the Island at 8am local time.
The revised flight schedule is as follows:
|Date
|Flight No
|Departure Time
|Departure Airport
|Arrival Airport
|Arrival Time
|29JUL20
|ZT6891
|0735 UTC 0835 Local
|London Stansted EGSS / STN
|Gran Canaria GCLP / LPA
|1200 UTC 1300 Local
|29JUL20
|ZT6891
|1300 UTC 1400 Local
|Gran Canaria GCLP / LPA
|Ascension Island FHAW / ASI
|1830 UTC 1830 Local
|30JUL20
|ZT6892
|1050 UTC 1050 Local
|Ascension Island FHAW / ASI
|St Helena FHSH / HLE
|1300 UTC 1300 Local
|31JUL20
|ZT6893
|0800 UTC 0800 Local
|St Helena FHSH / HLE
|Accra DGAA / ACC
|1135 UTC 1135 Local
|31JUL20
|ZT6894
|1235 UTC 1235 Local
|Accra DGAA / ACC
|London Stansted EGSS / STN
|1930 UTC 2030 Local
The public is reminded that St Helena Airport remains closed to visitors and non-travellers. Passengers arriving on the repatriation flight will be transported directly from the Airport to commence their 14 days of compulsory quarantine. Likewise only departing passengers will be permitted to enter the Airport precinct. Those transporting passengers to the Airport will be asked to drop them off outside the terminal.
SHG
27 July 2020