Repatriation Charter Flight arriving on Thursday

Titan Airways Boeing 757-200 Aircraft © commons.wikimedia.org

27 July 2020

St Helena Government (SHG) has been notified by Titan Airways that the Boeing 757-200 aircraft to be used for the repatriation charter flight to St Helena is cleared for operations having experienced some minor technical issues following a bird strike.

The flight will depart the UK on Wednesday, 29 July 2020, (48 hours later than originally scheduled) arriving at St Helena Airport, following an overnight stop at Ascension Island, at 1pm on Thursday, 30 July, weather permitting. The flight will overnight on St Helena before returning to the UK via Accra on Friday, 31 July, departing the Island at 8am local time.

The revised flight schedule is as follows:

DateFlight NoDeparture TimeDeparture AirportArrival AirportArrival Time
29JUL20ZT68910735 UTC 0835 LocalLondon Stansted EGSS / STNGran Canaria GCLP / LPA1200 UTC 1300 Local
29JUL20ZT68911300 UTC 1400 LocalGran Canaria GCLP / LPAAscension Island FHAW / ASI1830 UTC 1830 Local
30JUL20ZT68921050 UTC 1050 LocalAscension Island FHAW / ASISt Helena FHSH / HLE1300 UTC 1300 Local
31JUL20ZT68930800 UTC 0800 LocalSt Helena FHSH / HLEAccra DGAA / ACC1135 UTC 1135 Local
31JUL20ZT68941235 UTC 1235 LocalAccra DGAA / ACCLondon Stansted EGSS / STN1930 UTC 2030 Local

The public is reminded that St Helena Airport remains closed to visitors and non-travellers. Passengers arriving on the repatriation flight will be transported directly from the Airport to commence their 14 days of compulsory quarantine. Likewise only departing passengers will be permitted to enter the Airport precinct.  Those transporting passengers to the Airport will be asked to drop them off outside the terminal.

SHG
