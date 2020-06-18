Recall of Primula Cheese Products

The Health Directorate has received a notification that Primula Cheese tubes, both 100g and 150g, have been recalled.

Primula Ltd is recalling all Primula Cheese tubes (chilled and ambient) because the product might be contaminated with Clostridium botulinum due to a production fault. They have taken a precautionary step of recalling all products because one might contain Clostridium botulinum which could result in a severe form of food poisoning.

These include the following products:

With a best before date from 25 December 2020 up to and including 28 January 2021:

150g Primula Plain Original Cheese Spread

150g Primula Cheese Spread with Smoked Paprika

150g Primula Cheese Spread with Jalapeno

150g Primula Light Cheese Spread

150g Primula Cheese Spread with Ham

150g Primula Cheese Spread with Chives

150g Primula Cheese Spread with Prawn

With a best before date from 30 October 2020 up to and including 10 December 2020:

100g Primula Original Cheese Spread (ambient)

100g Primula Cheese Spread with Ham (ambient)

100g Primula Cheese Spread with Chives (ambient)

The Health Directorate is asking all members of the public to check at home if they have any of these products. If any of these products are found, do not consume, they can be returned to the place where they were bought. If any of these products have already been consumed and you are experiencing signs of food poisoning, please contact the General Hospital. For further advice, please contact the Environmental Health Section on tel: 22500.

SHG

18 June 2020



