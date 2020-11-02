Public Meeting – Development Application for Side Path and Field Road (R2 Road Project)

The Planning Service has received the Development Application for the road widening and upgrade of Side Path and Field Road and is now seeking the views of the Island community, businesses and all other interested parties.

There will be a public meeting at the Museum of Saint Helena on Monday, 9 November 2020, at 7.30pm. This is the formal consultation on the proposed development to improve road safety and accessibility for all road users.

In preparing this Development Application the Project Management Unit held a public meeting and site visit to seek the views of the wider community. The views expressed at these events have been incorporated into the design proposal. The meeting on Monday, 9 November, is now your opportunity to view the detailed proposal and make the Land Development Control Authority aware of any concerns or support for the proposal.

The Planning Officers will explain the details of the proposal at the meeting and this will also be your opportunity to view the plans and supporting documentation.

To enable the wider community to express their views on the proposed development following the public meeting, the closing date for comments is 4pm on Friday, 13 November 2020.

SHG

2 November 2020