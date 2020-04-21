Public Accounts Committee Meeting – Monday, 27 April 2020

The following is a public announcement from the St Helena Public Accounts Committee:

A formal session of the St Helena Public Accounts Committee (PAC) will take place at 9.30am in the Council Chamber on Monday, 27 April 2020.

The programme of business includes the following Performance Audit Reports:

Procurement of the Sea Freight Service Contractor

Procurement of the Fuel Management Contractor

Members of the public and interested persons are invited to attend.

The meeting will be broadcast live via SAMS Radio 1.

SHG

21 April 2020