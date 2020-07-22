Primary Schools’ Open Days 2020

The Island’s three Primary Schools – Harford, Pilling and St Paul’s – will soon be hosting their annual Open Days.

During the following times, the Schools will be open to parents, guardians and the general public:

School Date Time St Paul’s Primary School Wednesday, 29 July 9am – 5pm Pilling Primary School Thursday, 30 July 9am – 5pm Harford Primary School Friday, 31 July 9am – 5pm

All are encouraged to attend the Open Days to see the Primary Schools in action and to view the children’s work.

#StHelena #Education #PrimarySchools #OpenDays

https://www.facebook.com/StHelenaGovt/

SHG

22 July 2020