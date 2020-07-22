St Helena Government

Primary Schools’ Open Days 2020

Pilling Primary School Open Day 2019

22 July 2020

The Island’s three Primary Schools – Harford, Pilling and St Paul’s – will soon be hosting their annual Open Days.

During the following times, the Schools will be open to parents, guardians and the general public:

SchoolDateTime
St Paul’s Primary SchoolWednesday, 29 July9am – 5pm
Pilling Primary SchoolThursday, 30 July9am – 5pm
Harford Primary School Friday, 31 July9am – 5pm

All are encouraged to attend the Open Days to see the Primary Schools in action and to view the children’s work.

