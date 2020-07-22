Primary Schools’ Open Days 2020

22 July 2020
The Island’s three Primary Schools – Harford, Pilling and St Paul’s – will soon be hosting their annual Open Days.
During the following times, the Schools will be open to parents, guardians and the general public:
|School
|Date
|Time
|St Paul’s Primary School
|Wednesday, 29 July
|9am – 5pm
|Pilling Primary School
|Thursday, 30 July
|9am – 5pm
|Harford Primary School
|Friday, 31 July
|9am – 5pm
All are encouraged to attend the Open Days to see the Primary Schools in action and to view the children’s work.
