Police Appeal For Information – Theft Of Garbage Bins

St Helena Police are currently appealing for information relating to the theft of bins taken from Red Gate House, St Paul’s. The bins were removed from the premises between the evening of Monday, 29June, and 6.30pm on Sunday, 5 July 2020.

This theft affects everyone on-Island as people will have concerns about the safety of their property. Replacing the bin will come with unnecessary costs for the owner.

Police are keen to speak to anyone with information, regardless of how minor they consider it to be, including if they have seen someone acting suspiciously in the area of Red Gate House between these times.

Members of the public are asked to contact the investigating officers by email: christopher.joshua@sainthelena.gov.sh or gerarda.pitlo@sainthelena.gov.sh or by phoning Police Headquarters on 22626.

SHG

10 July 2020