Police Appeal for Information – Missing Items from Airport Directorate Stores

St Helena Police are currently attempting to trace a number of missing items belonging to the Airport Directorate Stores Complex at Rupert’s Valley.

Between October 2019 and October 2020, have you taken possession of, or know anyone who have come into possession of, any of the following items:

HONDA GX160 engine, serial no. S/N JH1G8F-GCAAH 4517318

Bench Grinder, 200mm, 350W – MTS, serial no. P/N:HONO952

200 litres of tar with a distinctive red and black barrel

Should anyone have any information or knowledge relating to these items, regardless of how minor the information may seem, please contact St Helena Police.

Information can be provided in the strictest of confidence to St Helena Police Headquarters via tel: 22626 or alternatively via email: emergencycontrol@helanta.co.sh .

SHG

29 December 2020