Police Appeal For Information – Dwelling Burglary In Half Tree Hollow

St Helena Police are appealing to the public for information regarding a dwelling burglary that took place in the area of Wirebird Drive, Half Tree Hollow, occurring on Tuesday, 12 May 2020, between the hours of 10am and 6.45pm. The dwelling was accessed via an open window.

Information can be provided to Police Headquarters on tel: 22626 or alternatively emailed to Police Constable, Charlene John, via email: charlene.john@sainthelena.gov.sh, quoting incident report number: HEHN00006076.

Burglaries will not be tolerated but the public is reminded that when leaving home, to secure their premises. It is important that doors and windows, gates and sheds are all locked and secured, even if it’s for a short while. People can see when you leave home therefore creating an opportunity to access your property. Being burgled is an intrusion of your personal space – don’t let this happen to you.

Persons wishing to report a crime or have information relating to a crime, can contact Police Headquarters on tel: 22626 or alternatively speak to an officer of your choice.

Any information provided to Police will be treated with the strictest of confidence.

SHG

16 June 2020