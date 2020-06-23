Police Appeal For Information – Damage To Traffic Mirror In Sandy Bay

St Helena Police are currently investigating damage to a traffic mirror on the junction of Milestone in Sandy Bay. This incident took place sometime between 9.40pm on Friday, 19June, and 5pm on Saturday, 20June 2020.

The damage appears to have been a deliberate criminal act. The public is reminded that traffic mirrors are located around the Island at traffic blackspots and the damage/removal of these mirrors can compromise the safety of road users. There is also significant cost attached to replacing them.

Police are keen to speak to anyone with information, regardless of how minor they consider it to be, including if they have seen someone acting suspiciously in the stated area between these times. Members of the public are asked to contact the Investigating Officer, Police Constable, James Venning, on tel: 22626 or via email: james.venning@sainthelena.gov.sh, quoting reference HEHN6175. Alternatively, you can speak to a Police Officer of your choice.

SHG

23 June 2020



