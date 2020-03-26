Police Appeal for Information

THEFT AT PENSPEN’S TEMPORARY AIRPORT FUEL SITE

St Helena Police are currently investigating a theft which occurred at Penspen’s Temporary Airport Fuel Site (formerly known as Tank 6), situated on Wainwright Way on the Access (Haul) Road, which occurred between Tuesday, 21 January, and Monday, 24 February 2020.

As a result of this theft, a 10-tonne Hydraulic Bench Press was removed from a container at this location along with two bags of terry towel rags and one and a half boxes of blue paper hand towels.

Any information on this incident, regardless of how minor it may seem, can be provided in the strictest of confidence to St Helena Police via telephone: 22626 or email the investigating officer Police Constable, T-Jay Coleman, via email: t-jay.coleman@sainthelena.gov.sh or mark.morrison@sainthelena.gov.sh. Alternatively you can speak to a Police Officer of your choice.

26 March 2020



