Peaks Project Development Group Holds Public Information Session

The Peaks Project Development Group (PPDG) held a public information session on the Peaks Project – ‘Restoring St Helena’s Internationally Important Cloud Forest for Water Security and Wildlife’ – at the Museum of Saint Helena on Tuesday, 15 September 2020.

The session started at 7pm with a welcome by HE Governor Dr Philip Rushbrook. HE said:

“The Peaks Implementation Plan is a comprehensive and determined approach to support the restoration of our natural environment on the Peaks. An important element will be the programme proposed to reintroduce our indigenous species to re-create more of the lost cloud forest and retain more freshwater for the Island. The Governor’s Office is working closely with St Helena Government administration and non-governmental organisations to secure funds from the UK for a multi-year project.”

A presentation followed with background information on the Peaks National Park and its importance to St Helena for biodiversity, water security and as a socio-economic resource and the progress made with developing a fully costed Implementation Plan to support the delivery of the Peaks Management Plan. The presentation was led by Chief Environmental Officer, Isabel Peters, with input from the PPDG members, Vanessa Thomas-Williams (Environmental Management Division), Martina Peters (Saint Helena National Trust), Rebecca Cairns-wicks (St Helena Research Institute), Lawrence Muranganwa (Connect Saint Helena Ltd), Melissa Fowler (St Helena Tourism) and Stephen Coates (Education Directorate).

Attendees were then able to view a number of displays and talk to members of the PPDG and the staff who work at the Peaks.

Attendees were also invited to post their thoughts on ‘what the Peaks mean to me’. Responses ranged from “It’s the Island’s lifeline” to “A valuable resource” and “The Peaks represent our past, our present and our future”.

Chief Environmental Officer, Isabel Peters, concluded:

“The session went very well, it was a great opportunity to promote the Peaks National Park and the work that is going on there and to promote the work that the PPDG has been doing to develop the Peaks Management Plan’s Implementation Plan”.

SHG

16 September 2020