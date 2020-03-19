Passenger Contact Information

St Helena Immigration and Port Health are asking for public assistance in helping to contact passengers who are preparing to travel, or who are already en-route, to St Helena to arrive on this Saturday’s flight (21 March 2020).

We would like to directly notify incoming passengers of the circumstances and protocol that will be in place for their arrival on St Helena.

If you are expecting anyone on this Saturday’s flight, please call Ian Johnson on tel: 22626 and provide contact details of those persons travelling.

The Coronavirus (COVID-19) is a concern for all. We would like to thank you for your assistance in helping to protect our Island.

SHG

19 March 2020