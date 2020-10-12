Oversize Vehicles – The Rules On St Helena

The Infrastructure & Transport Directorate would like to remind the public that any person considering purchasing or importing large vehicles must adhere to the dimensions and weights set out in the Road Traffic Regulations CAP101, Part VI, Item 33 and Road Traffic Regulations, CAP101, Part VI, Item 42. These can be viewed on the SHG website here.

The public is reminded that the onus is on the buyer of the vehicle to ensure that any conditions are satisfied before a vehicle is purchased.

Road Traffic Regulations, CAP101, Part VI

33. Maximum Dimensions

The dimensions of a motor vehicle must not exceed those set out below:

Overall width 8 feet 6 inches (2.6 metres) Overall length 25 feet (7.6 metres) Wheelbase 13 feet 7 inches (4.1 metres) Height, exclusive of hood or covering 11 feet 6 inches (3.5 metres)

In these Regulations, ‘overall length’ means the length exclusive of any starting handle and of any hood when lowered, and ‘overall width’ means the width measured between vertical planes parallel to the longitudinal axis of the vehicle and passing through the extreme projecting points thereof, exclusive of any mirror conforming with the provisions of Regulation 26 of these Regulations.

Permission to use a motor vehicle of greater dimensions than those set out in the above table may be granted provided that an Applications for Exemption form is submitted to and accepted by the Licensing Officer, for approval by HE the Governor.

42. Maximum Weight of Motor Vehicle

No motor vehicle having a gross weight laden in excess of 14 tonnes shall be used on any road.

In this Regulation, ‘gross weight laden’ means the net weight of a motor vehicle together with the weight of goods or passengers carried by the vehicle.

These Regulations are important and necessary for protecting St Helena’s road network from excessive damage.

For further information, please contact Roads Manager, Deon Robbertse, on tel: 23765 or Police Inspector, Julianne Stevens, on tel: 22626.

SHG

12 October 2020