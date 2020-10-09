The Health Directorate has been advised that an individual on board the MV Helena has presented with flu-like symptoms and has been isolated on board.

The Health Directorate has protocols in place for instances such as this. The MV Helena, which is due to arrive at the Island on Sunday, 11 October, will continue her voyage here and arrive as scheduled. No one will be allowed on or off the vessel with the exception of medical personnel.

Medical personnel will board the vessel to assess the individual and to provide advice and guidance. There are no indications at this stage that the individual has contracted COVID-19 but the Health Directorate will adhere to the protocols in place. As a further assurance, all persons on board the MV Helena will be tested for COVID-19.

No cargo operations will take place until test results are known.

9 October 2020